Here's why Montella should think twice about taking Sevilla position

It’s looking more and more like Vincenzo Montella is about to make a rapid return to a European bench as Sevilla are intent on bringing him aboard.



After being sacked by AC Milan for the club’s poor performance, it appears he was not at fault. Since taking over for Montella, Gennaro Gattuso has suffered a series of deepening embarrassments, the most notable of which was drawing lowly Benevento.



Sevilla has not lost sight of his tremendous success with the Rossoneri last year. In spite of a barren roster, tremendous uncertainty about ownership, and poor performances, Montella guided AC Milan back to European competition in the Europa League.



For Sevilla, they’re in need of a new head coach after sacking Eduardo Berrizzo only days after he underwent surgery to treat prostate cancer. For Montella, after being given a raw deal at the San Siro, he may want to be wary of working for executives capable of such a callous decision.