Here’s why Mourinho’s new Man Utd contract may keep Neymar at PSG
13 February at 10:30Jose Mourinho's new contract at Manchester United has ended any chance of Cristiano Ronaldo rejoining the Red Devils, according to Le10Sport.
Ronaldo is reportedly unsettled in the Spanish capital and could be set for a summer departure if Real Madrid do not offer him a new contract. But the Portuguese legend will not be making a return to Old Trafford, as he does not want to work under Mourinho again after the two had a falling out at the end of the United manager's time at Real Madrid.
Ronaldo has, surprisingly, been the the subject of numerous rumors over the past months. With club president Florentino Perez unabashedly infatuated with Neymar, he’s been seeking ways to placate his Ballon d’Or winner. However, without finding any practical solutions, save for potential a swap with Paris Saint-Germain, Ronaldo’s reluctance to move may keep Neymar away from the Spanish capital.
Manchester United was reportedly one of the options.
