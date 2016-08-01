There has been huge speculation this week that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is ready to let Spanish number one goalkeeper David De Gea leave Old Trafford this summer. In his press-conference yesterday ahead of Sunday’s Premier League showdown with Arsenal, the Portuguese tactician revealed why he has decided to cash in and let his star custodian return to Spain to join Real Madrid at the end of the season.



The reason is a highly-rated Portuguese shot-stopper called Joel Pereira. The 20-year-old who was on the bench for Mourinho in United’s 1-0 Europa League semi-final first-leg win over Celta Vigo on Thursday and is tipped by his fellow countryman to go all the way to the top.



Having spent four months on-loan at Belenses, the youngster is now back in Manchester and made his senior debut in an FA Cup win over Wigan. A knee injury shortly after him kept him sidelined but now he’s a regular trainer with the rest of the first-team squad.



Mourinho explained that; “We have two fantastic goalkeepers," Mourinho said of David de Gea and Sergio Romero. We have a third goalkeeper that I think will be the best Portuguese goalkeeper of the next generation so anyone in goal I trust completely."