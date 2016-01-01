Napoli are negotiating with Algerian full-back Faouzi Ghoulam over a new deal at the Stadio San Paolo. The 26-year-old has been a target of several high-profile clubs over the past 12 months with Premier League champions Chelsea one of his main suitors.





The Partenopei are anxious however, to tie Ghoulam down to a new deal but according to Il Mattino , there is a stumbling block. The journal states that the reason the player has not put pen to paper on a new deal is that his entourage want Napoli to insert an €18M release clause whereas the club do not want put a buy-out clause of any king in any new agreement.

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri wants to get Ghoulam signed up for at least another four years but faces an anxious wait for positive news. Meanwhile, back in London, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has made no secret of his admiration and will still feel he has a chance of bringing him to Stamford Bridge next season.