Here’s why Ozil may snub Man Utd in favor of Juventus
14 January at 16:40Mesut Ozil’s contract expires with Arsenal at the end of the season. Although Manchester United is in pole position for the German acquisition (Alexis Sanchez notwithstanding), the fractious relationship between the former Real Madrid star and José Mourinho could play in favor of Juventus.
As his contract nears expiration, and rumors about his future pick up, speculation of a possible move to Juventus has followed suit. Another prospect that could push Ozil towards the Bianconeri is the large contingent of German footballers present at Vinovo. As it stands, Sami Kheidra and Benedikt Howedes are currently rostered, and will also be joined by Emre Can this summer.
In short, Ozil would have few problems with getting accustomed to Torino thanks to the familiarity he has with his would-be teammates. If he decides to cut his salary (currently he makes 9 million euros per year) the unlikely reality of him at Juventus is not an impossibility.
Go to comments