Here's why Pep says Man City can't win the quadruple

Pep Guardiola killed early talk of a quadruple after Manchester City beat Leicester 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw to secure a spot in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.



But Guardiola does not think City will be celebrating an unprecedented quadruple at the end of the season, with the club still in the FA Cup and Champions League, as well as being the runaway and undefeated leaders in the current Premier League campaign.



"Forget about it," Guardiola said to Sky Sports. "That’s not real. That's not going to happen, no."



The Catalan coach also suggested Leicester were lucky to have made it to a shoot-out in the first place, with Gray in his opinion fortunate to win the penalty that Vardy converted. He added: "The TV doesn't lie. We can see if it's a penalty or not, but we overcame the situation. In football, sometimes these kind of things happen."