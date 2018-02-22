Here’s why PSG is yet to approve Neymar’s surgery

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery insists that no decision has been made over whether Neymar will have a foot operation amid reports that the Brazil international could miss three months.



Neymar suffered a crack in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot and sprained his ankle during Sunday's 3-0 win over Marseille.



According to Globo Esporte, Neymar will undergo surgery and need three months to recover, meaning he would return to first-team action in May, only one month before the World Cup begins.



However, Emery told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's Coupe de France match against Marseille that nothing has been decided regarding surgery, and he even expressed hope that the forward would be fit for the second leg of the Champions League round-of-16 tie against Real Madrid on March 6.



"It is false [reports that Neymar is to undergo surgery]," Emery said. "No decision to operate has been taken. I have met with the doctor, and he told me that the sprain was swollen. His fifth metatarsal has a crack in it.”



"We will take a decision in the coming days. However, for the moment, calm is needed."