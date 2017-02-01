Here’s why Real Madrid will be watching Juventus-Tottenham

Zinedine Zidane’s days at Real Madrid appear to be numbered, and they have been for the better part of this season. With his club well out of the La Liga race, eliminated from Copa del Rey, and facing a monumental Champions League matchup with Paris Saint-Germain, the reigning Manager of They Year is already out of favor with the club’s brass and fans.



Real Madrid's hierarchy have made no secret of their admiration for Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, who played for and later managed Barcelona club Espanyol in La Liga before joining Spurs in 2014 after a season at Southampton.



Additionally, they’ve kept a keen on towards Italy where Massimiliano Allegri is looking to lead Juventus to their seventh consecutive Serie A championship, a year after falling to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.



With Juventus set to host Tottenham in the first leg of the knockout round this week, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will be watching to see which manager he favors to succeed the French legend.