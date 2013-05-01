Here’s why Tottenham should be frightened by Icardi’s Inter extension

News of Inter Milan closing in an a new contract with star striker Mauro Icardi sent shivers to Tottenham Hotspur fans and executives…or at least it should have.



The Argentinian international’s new contract reportedly has an astounding 200 million euro release clause to ward off potential buyers. Icardi is the Nerazzurri’s captain and most important player, and it’s clear that Piero Ausilio and the Suning Group want to keep it that way.



Should the parties agree to a deal, the exorbitant transfer fee is certainly a shot across the bow of Real Madrid and president Florentino Perez. The two-time reigning Club World Cup champions have made no bones about their interest in acquiring Icardi.



Unfortunately for Los Blancos, they’ll need to spend much more than they had planned if they want to acquire the services of the former Barcelona product. As a result, it’s quite possible they’ll turn their attention elsewhere.



One direction they’re going to turn their heads to is west. Specifically, London.



Harry Kane may be the most dangerous striker in the world, and Real Madrid have wanted him for a number of years now.



With Karim Benzema on his last legs in a Madrid jersey, and Borja Mayoral not getting playing time, Perez knows he must acquire an elite striker…at all costs. Kane fits that bill.