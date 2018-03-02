Here’s why West Ham fans rioted in London
Saturday was a day which fans displayed their anger in unhealthy ways. West Ham suffered multiple pitch invasions by enraged fans.
Tensions at West Ham reached a boiling point as fans invaded the pitch and others vented their anger at the board during a 3-0 Premier League defeat to Burnley at the London Stadium.
Ashley Barnes had put Burnley ahead early in the second half when a fan ran into the middle of the pitch, left unchallenged until Hammers captain Mark Noble intervened and shoved the man to the ground.
As that fan ran back toward the stands, another two came on and were eventually led away by defender James Collins.
Burnley's second goal, scored by Chris Wood, proved the final straw for hundreds of fans who charged along the concourse between the tiers of the stadium and gathered under the directors' box to chant: "Sack the board" and "You destroyed our club."
Joint-owners David Gold and David Sullivan, whose decision to move the club from their old Upton Park home to the former Olympic Stadium is behind the anger, were reported to have left their seats for their own safety.
A fourth supporter, meanwhile, picked up a corner flag, ran to the centre circle and planted it in the ground.
Police were then positioned along the touchline and specifically around the West Ham bench, where more disturbances appeared to take place.
