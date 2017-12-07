Here's why you can dismiss Bonucci to Chelsea speculation

By: Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio)



The sports pages in Italy are alive with reports that AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci is already looking for a way out of the club, mere months after joining in a shock move from Juventus.



Bonucci moved to San Siro for a fee of €40 million and defender Mattia De Sciglio in the summer, and was immediately handed the captain's armband at the club. However, his early tenure with the Rossoneri has been anything but rosy. The central defender has been the subject of ire from frustrated who see their club currently sit eighth in Serie A, 18 points behind leaders Napoli.



What’s made this development even more astonishing is that AC Milan brass have refused to rule out a January exit of their captain. On top of that, the manager he admires the most, Antonio Conte, has recently been in contact with him. The two have teamed up for both Juventus and the Italian national team.



The news of his contacts with Conte has fueled speculation that his next destination could be Chelsea. However, despite the development, it is unlikely that a reunion between the two will take place…at least for now.



Despite winning the Premier League last year, it appears Antonio Conte is prepared to leave London after just two seasons in charge. If Bonucci was to go to Chelsea it would be to work with the Italian tactician once again. However, the looming potential of the managers exit would mean that Bonucci would play under someone else for the remainder of his contract with Chelsea.



This is why it’s unlikely that Bonucci will be wearing Chelsea blue in the near, and distant, future.

Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio)