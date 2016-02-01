Reports in Italy suggest that Premier League side Watford have become the latest club to be linked with a move for Juventus midfielder Hernanes. The 31-year-old Brazilian has been surplus to requirements in Turin for most of the season but a refusal to accept offers from China, Turkey and Portugal have angered bianconeri fans who have constantly booed the player at home games when he has been warming up on the sidelines.



It had seemed as though he would be heading to Genoa and with the port side having just sold Rincon to the champions, Hernanes was believed to be the player going in the other direction. Now interest has come in from England with Mazzarri, who had the player under his tutelage briefly at Inter, interested in a January swoop.



The player known as “Il Profeta” (the prophet) has made just 23 appearances for the Old Lady since his arrival in 2015 and after many false starts, it looks finally as though he will bid farewell in the New Year.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler