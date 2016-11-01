The connection between Hernanes and Juventus was separated last January, and many thought that the Bianconeri had given up on the Brazilian.The former Juve, Inter and Lazio midfielder has finally unveiled his 'truth' regarding his time at Juve and his transfer. "At Juve the way to achieve my goals was closed and I had to change direction. I decided to go to China to play for some my objectives," said the Prophet to Radiosei.

"This opportunity came when I felt I was at the end of the page. I was not happy to play in that role and with so little frequency, it was a situation where I did not feel well. San Paolo had contacted me, but the proposal from China had come before. So many things changed things and I did not succeed in adapting myself. Then San Paolo contacted me. I wanted to play and I had a few opportunities there. It was also a choice of heart. Who did I fancy in the Supercoppa? My support in the final was impartial. On the one hand, there was a team that remained in my heart, on the other, many companions with whom I had played recently."