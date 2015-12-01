Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera is reportedly on the radar of AC Milan.



The 27-year-old, who was heavily linked with potential moves to Juventus and Napoli last summer, fits in with the Rossoneri’s Financial Fair-Play restrictions and with a contact at current club FC Porto, set to expire in the summer of 2019, CEO Marco Fassone and Sporting Director Massimo Mirabelli are keeping a watching brief.



There will be certain factors that will determine whether Milan make an official move at the end of the season, one of them will be the managerial situation, with Gennaro Gattuso not assured of continuing beyond the current campaign.

The other major factor will be the Rossoneri’s attempts to balance the books.



Currently in discussions with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, to find lenders interested in refinancing the club and debt at its holding held by the US hedge fund Elliott, Milan need to make a €180M repayment to Elliott by October, and this had a major impact on last month’s transfer window where the Rossoneri were fairly inactive.