Herrera denies spitting on Man City badge on purpose
09 April at 14:35Ander Herrera has denied spitting on purpose on the Manchester City logo.
The Spaniard is known for being confrontational, and after the following footage emerged on Saturday - when United defeated their city rivals 3-2 after an epic comeback - speculation was rife that the former Athletic Bilbao man had done this to throw down the gauntlet, with a City official saying that the gesture was “disrespectful and immature.”
Ander Herrera spitting on the Man City badge has made my day
Go to comments