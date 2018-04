Ander Herrera spitting on the Man City badge has made my day

Ander Herrera has denied spitting on purpose on the Manchester City logo. The Spaniard is known for being confrontational, and after the following footage emerged on Saturday - when United defeated their city rivals 3-2 after an epic comeback - speculation was rife that the former Athletic Bilbao man had done this to throw down the gauntlet, with a City official saying that the gesture was “disrespectful and immature.”