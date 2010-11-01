Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is one of the names that has been implicated in a match fixing scandal dating back to the 2010-11 season in Spain.



The 28-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, was playing for Real Zaragoza at the time in a Spanish league match against Levante.



Investigators believe that Zaragoza paid almost €1M to Levante to throw the game with the money being shared equally between the players and coaching staff.



Levante players at that time were understood to have taken expensive holidays at the end of the season which is thought to have come from the proceeds of the alleged bribe.



Spanish courts now want everyone involved to serve a two-year prison sentence and Herrera is one of the high-profile names caught up in the scandal.



Lazio striker Felipe Caicedo is also under suspicion as he was a Levante player at that time.