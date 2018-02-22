Meine herzlichen Glückwünsche an die Bayern, seine Spieler, an den Klub, seine Fans und an meinem Freund Jupp Heynckes // My congratulations go to Bayern, their players, the club, the fans and my friend Heynckes. https://t.co/k2c60TRzdK — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) 7 aprile 2018

Bayern Munich won their 6successive league title yesterday and the Bavarians boss Jupp Heynckes had some kind words for his predecessor Carlo Ancelotti who was sacked by the Bavarians at the beginning of the season due to his poor relationship with some of the team’s stars.Talking to media at the end of the game, Heynckes praised Ancelotti for what he did at Bayern before his arrival: “I want to greet Carlo Ancelotti in Italy. This victory also belongs to him”, Heynckes said.“He was my predecessor here and even if he stayed only for seven games, he is a gentleman and one of the best managers in Europe. I respect so much what he did as a manager and as a footballer during his career and I want to greet him today, thanks.”Ancelotti also reacted to Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga triumph: “My congratulations go to Bayern, their players, the club, the fans and my friend Heynckes”