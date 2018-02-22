Jupp Heynckes has issued a major warning to his Bayern Munich players, claiming that they will need to play better if they want to win the Champions League.

A disaster in the autumn when they sacked Carlo Ancelotti, the Bavarians have recovered to comfortably lead the Bundesliga, and have also played so well in Europe that Heynckes is now on a twelve-win streak.

Yet the German Coach didn’t mince his words after last night’s 2-1 win over Sevilla, hardly the most convincing performance.

"It was definitely a little bit fortunate but that's football. It's always psychologically an advantage to score or take the lead shortly before half-time,” Heynckes said.

"If we want to win the Champions League, then we will have to play better," the Coach - who has won the title both with Real and Bayern - warned after the win at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

"Both of our substitutes [James Rodriguez and Rafinha] reinvigorated us. Our play had more fluidity, we gained more possession and were able to score a couple of goals. Until the final few minutes when Sevilla threw everything at us, we were well in control of the game.”