Heynckes compares Bayern Munich ace to Busquets
02 April at 22:10Bayern Munich's manager, Jupp Heynckes, spoke to the media ahead of tomorrow's clash between his side and Sevilla.
On Sevilla: "They have achieved great success in Europe, but also strategically they very well with inner strength and talent. After we drew them I said it's a great team, maybe it's not one of the best known but we are waiting for a great team.
"We always want to win. 0-0 is a dangerous first-leg result, which Sevilla have shown. We are ready to score both home and away."
On Javi Martinez: "He is a great player in midfield and he must play with confidence. I'm surprised that he isn't in the Spanish national team. Maybe he is undervalued or there is another like Busquets in the same position, but it is a pity that he is not called for the selection"
On poor European performances in recent years: "What happened in the last four years is past and it doesn't mean anything. We have faced both Real Madrid and Barcelona, the best in the history of Spanish football."
