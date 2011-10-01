Highest release clauses revealed: Messi out of top 5
15 September at 12:54Real Madrid star Isco has signed a contract extension with Real Madrid becoming the player with the second highest release clause in football at the moment. Isco’s release clause is only second to Ronaldo’s whose minimum transfer fee has been set to € 1 billion. Karim Benzema could soon be offered a similar release clause as the Frenchman will be offered a contract extension to raise his release fee from € 500 million to € 1 billion as well. In our gallery we have summed up the top 14 release clauses in football at the moment and Lionel Messi is surprisingly out of the top five and with margin as well. Of course, there are only Real Madrid and Barcelona players included in the list as in Spain it is mandatory to add a release clause in every contract signed by players.
Go to comments