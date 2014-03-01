Highlights: AC Milan-Napoli 1-2

AC Milan have lost contact with the top three spots in the Serie A table due to a home defeat at hands of Napoli. The partenopei had an eye-catching start to the game yesterday night as they stunned AC Milan with two early goals came courtesy of Lorenzo Insigne and José Maria Callejon in the opening 15 minutes of play. Juraj Kucka found the net of the goal for AC Milan in the first half, but that was not enough for Vincenzo Montella’s side to recover lost ground and level the game in the second half. Watch goals and highlights below.

