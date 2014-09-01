Crotone-Inter 0-2: GOL E HIGHLIGTS

Inter have the better of Crotone and seal a late 2-0 win against relegation candidates Crotone. Goals at the Ezio Scida came courtesy of Milan Skriniar and Ivan Perisic. Check out the highlights of the game here:



Crotone-Inter 0-2 (first half 0-0)



Scorers 82’ Skriniar, 92’ Perisic



Crotone (4-4-2): Cordaz; Sampirisi, Ajeti (66’ Cabrera), Ceccherini (84’ Tumminello), Martella; Rohden (72’ Faraoni), Mandragora, Barberis, Stoian; Tonev, Budimir. All. Nicola



Inter (4-2-3-1): Handanovic; D'Ambrosio (85’ Ranocchia), Skriniar, Miranda, Dalbert (64’ Nagatomo); Gagliardini (56’ Vecino), Borja Valero; Candreva, Joao Mario, Perisic; Icardi. All. Spalletti



Ref: Banti di Livorno



Yellow cards: 40’ Miranda (I), 83’ Cordaz (C), 90’+1’ Candreva (I)

