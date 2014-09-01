Highlights of Roma-Verona 3-0: Dzeko and Nainggolan get on the scoresheet

Roma manage an easy 3-0 win against relegation candidates Verona. The giallorossi managed two goals in the first half thanks to Edin Dzeko and Radja Nainggolan. The former Man City star netted his second personal goal in the second half. Watch the full highlights of the Olimpico clash.

Roma - Verona 3-0 (first half 2-0)



Scorers: 22' Nainggolan, 34' e 61' Dzeko



Roma (4-3-3): Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas (79' Moreno), Fazio, Kolarov; Pellegrini, De Rossi, Nainggolan (74' Schick); Cengiz Under (74' Gerson), Dzeko, El Shaarawy. All.: Di Francesco.



Verona (4-3-3): Nicolas; Caceres, Ferrari, Heurtaux, Souprayen; Romulo, B. Zuculini (74' Fossati), Büchel (58' Verde), Bessa, Kean (dal 64' Pazzini), Valoti.



Ref: Pairetto di Nichelino





Yello cards: 53' Valoti (V), 73' De Rossi (R)



Red card: 65' Souprayen (V).

