Highly-rated Dutch strikeris set to snub a move to Manchester United in favour of remaining at Ajax. The 16-year-old had a trial at United’s Carrington training complex back in December and according to the Daily Express , the Red Devils made an offer to sign him in the January window although a move never materialised.



Having been at his current club since he was eight-years-old, Redan told Goal.com that; “My parents take care of my business, The trust I have in them is the highest, so I don't have an agent, but I let them take care of it. The club knows what I want and that is to get in the first team. I want to be the first-choice striker of Ajax. There is a contract coming my way here and I will definitely sign it."

Having scored over 100 goals at youth level, Redan has a bright future in the game; a future that now looks to be in the Eredivisie.