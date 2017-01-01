Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella has gone out on-loan to Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles for the remainder of the season.



The clubs official website broke the news a short while ago that the highly-rated 19-year-old, who has been a regular fixture in the club’s Under-23 side, has been sent to the Eredivisie on the specific instructions of boss Jurgen Klopp to gain valuable first-team experience.

The Spaniard moved to Merseyside in 2013 from Valencia and made his debut in the Europa League against Bordeaux in September 2015. Having signed a new deal at Anfield last March, his appearances for the first-team total just five but Klopp has high hopes for the player but realises he needs more game time at the top-level.



Chirivella has made 15 appearances for the Spanish Under-17 side scoring two goals and joins a Go ahead Eagles side who find themselves firmly rooted to the bottom of the current Eredivisie table.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler