Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has warned his team-mates not to take their eye off the ball regarding Serie A with the first-leg of their Champions League round of last 16 tie against Tottenham Hotspur just over a week away.



The Argentine frontman, who was the hattrick hero in the Bianconeri’s 7-0 thrashing of Sassuolo on Sunday, told the clubs official TV channel that there is still a very important job to do on Friday in Florence.



“It will be a very important game against Fiorentina, “explained Higuain, “We cannot be fully focused on this if we are thinking about the Champions League; it would be a huge error.



Concentration and a sense of responsibility is the key to success this season and we also have the return fixture against Napoli. We must take one game at a time.”



When asked about next week’s showdown with Spurs, Higuain reaffirmed that; “We will prepare for this game from Saturday.

In a game such as this, it makes no difference whether you play the first-leg at home or away. What will be important next Tuesday; will be not to concede a goal and make sure we take an advantage to London.”