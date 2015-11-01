Surprise. Anguish. Heartbreak. Disappointment. Anger. Despair. Terms typically employed to characterise a teenage breakup perhaps only scratch the surface of the myriad of emotions felt by Napoli fans in the summer of 2016 when news broke that their star striker would be departing for bitter rivals Juventus.

Gonzalo Higuain can expect nothing less than a raucous atmosphere on Sunday when he makes his return to the Stadio San Paolo. The Argentine striker, coming off a splendid season in which his 36 goals broke the single-season scoring record, quickly became a fan favourite and was identified by some as the one to carry the Partenopei back to the summit of Italian football. His 71 league goals in 104 matches led the Napoli attack for three seasons. However, adoration for “El Pipita” abruptly transformed into disdain when his move for a record €90 million was announced.

“Neapolitans were met with betrayal this summer”, proclaimed club president Aurelio de Laurentiis. Napoli supporters immediately made their feelings known, taking to the streets to burn and trash all types of paraphernalia bearing Higuain’s likeness and name. Reactions surrounding his betrayal even incorporated Pope Francis, who took an unfortunate tumble while celebrating Mass in Poland just days after the signing. Jokes subsequently circulated on Italian sites saying that Napoli faithful had petitioned God to intervene on their part by injuring the new Juventus player, but God had in fact made a mistake by harming the wrong Argentine.





Such sentiment has been maintained throughout the season as well. When Higuain suffered a thigh injury in November, a local restaurant joined in the celebrations by offering €0.99 Margherita pizzas. Fans have been readying for the rivalry’s latest edition by selling toilet paper bearing his face outside of the stadium.

Since joining Juventus, Higuain has continued his impressive scoring record. His 19 goals have helped the men from Turin in extending their reign as Italy’s best team. Napoli quickly moved to find a replacement following his departure, signing 22-year-old Arkadiusz Milik from Ajax. Dries Mertens has stepped up to the challenge, notching 20 goals at a league-best rate of one per 90 minutes played





The results of the sides’ first meeting this season did nothing to suppress feelings of animosity, a 2-1 Juve victory capped off by Higuain’s winner in the 70th minute. Higuain and the Bianconeri will make a second trip to Napoli in less than a week when their second leg tie of the Coppa Italia semifinals is played on Wednesday. Napoli will hope that a passionate crowd and favourable result on Sunday can provide a valuable spark in their quest to chip away at the 10 points currently separating the sides and in overcoming a 3-1 deficit in the Coppa.

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri issued a measured statement when asked about Higuain’s return.

“Naples has a generous public, and he did so much for us. There will be moments of anger from a public that feels betrayed, but in the end love prevails. He made history here.”

The Napoli faithful will likely not be so receptive when they fill the Stadio San Paolo this evening.









Wesley Davidson