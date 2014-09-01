Sports journal La Gazzetta dello Sport has published the salaries of players currently plying their trade at Juventus. It’s an Argentine front row too with Gonzalo Higuain earning €7.5M a year on a contract that expires in 2020.



His international colleague Paulo Dybala joins him at the top after his new deal until 2022 took his yearly earnings to €7M a year. New signing Douglas Costa goes straight into third place; the Brazilian having penned a five-year agreement this summer worth €6M a season.



Italian goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon is down in fourth position earning €4.5M along with Bosnian international Miralem Pjanic.

Other new acquisitions this summer include Blaise Matuidi (€3.5M), Wojciech Szczesney (€3.5M), Benedikt Howedes (€2.5M) and Matteo Di Sciglio (€2M).

