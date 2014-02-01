Higuain, "Barca have the power to do miracles...but we have the weapons.."

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has spoken to Juventus channel two days before the match against Barcelona: "Barcelona has shown with PSG the power to do miracles, and then we will be careful, but we are sure to have all the weapons to get going. I do not know if it will be enough going in 3-0, but we have to go to Spain to fight, to work and repeat what we did in the first leg. " On Allegri: "To him, all games are equal: he lives and prepares the same way, and this allows us to always maintain the proper attention. Do not you relax and never become soft, and this is the secret to being at war on all fronts. Scudetto? The games are not yet closed, there are 18 points available. Of course, we have a good advantage, but we must not relax." The Bianconeri have already made it to the Coppa Italia final, and remain in the hunt for the Scudetto, but their immediate focus is on the Barcelona on Wednesday.