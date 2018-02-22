Higuain-Dybala set toplay for Argentina in the World Cup
03 May at 16:00Juventus stars Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain are set to be included in the Argentine national side that will play in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia.
The Argentina forwards have become ever-vital players in the Juventus side since they started playing together since last summer, when Higuain joined Juve from Napoi for a club-record fee. Dybala has found the back of the net 21 times in a total of 30 Serie A appearances, while Higuain has scored 16 times in 32 Serie A appearances. Their contributions have played a role in keeping the Old Lady at the top of the table in the league.
As per Argentine newspaper Ole, both Higuain and Dybala are set to play in the World Cup for Argentina in Russia in the summer.
It is said that Jorge Sampaoli paid a visit to meet the forwards in Vinovo recently as the Argentine coach was visiting Europe-based players that he will select for the World Cup.
Dybala and Higuain will be part of the initial 35-man list that will be released on the 14th of May and will also make it to the final 23-man list that will play in the World Cup in the tournament.
Sampaoli is fully confident in the ability of the two players, despite the slightly tough times that they have this season.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments