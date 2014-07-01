Juventus star forward Gonzalo Higuain has explained his celebration after he found the back of the net in last night’s Serie A clash against Napoli.

The goal proved enough to hand the Old Lady all three points on the day, taking Juve just a single point behind the Naples based side, who top the table until Inter play Chievo Verona later.

After Higuain scored in the 15th minute, he celebrated in a manner that suggested that he was looking for someone in the stands. The Argentine was talking to Premium Sport and ended up explaining the celebration and why it was so. He said:

“The insults and whistles? It happens every time I come here, but my thoughts on Naples will not change. Sarri will make a great career because he deserves it.”

“The celebration? I was looking for De Laurentiis in the stands but I did not even see him, maybe he hid himself.Kaustubh Pandey