Higuain reveals key reason behind Juve win v Tottenham
09 March at 18:30Juventus superstar Gonzalo Higuain has revealed how the club managed to beat Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday at Wembley.
The Old Lady picked up a 2-1 win over their English compatriots, despite going a goal down in the first-half. Higuain himself scored to make it 1-1 and set up Paulo Dybala, who helped Juve complete the comeback in the space of just three minutes in the second half.
And the Argentine Higuain, who had also scored twice in the first leg in Turin, revealed how Massimiliano Allegri's men managed to pull off the result at Wembley. He told Marca: "How do I explain the win against Tottenham? Soul, character and above all, heart. We believe in our team. We are all important and whenever something goes wrong, the team spirit comes out."
"This happened in London. We were about to get eliminated. But Juventus never give up. That is why we are still in the three competitions and want to win them. This is Juventus."
