"The fact that we play as a unit is the ingredient that helps us reach our objectives. You need the desire to win as a group, as of now, that is more important than physical strength."

Gonzalo Higuain scored the important 89th minute-winner against Inter, converting a Dybala cross inside the box. The Argentinian spoke about the importance of the goal, as well as the upcoming game against Bologna.

"My goal against Inter? It was important to beat Inter in the last minute at the San Siro. We knew it was critical for us and for the remainder of the Serie A. To come back from being 2-1 down, really gave the rest of a league a 'blow'. We are sure that against Bologna, the fans will support us in the stadium," Higuain concluded.