Nicolas Higuain, Gonzalo’s brother, has hit out at Aurelio de Laurentiis after the Argentine scored and celebrated in controversial fashion in Juve’s win over Napoli yesterday.

Higuain’s strike in the 15th minute was enough to hand the Old Lady all three points in a game that saw Napoli push forward and dominate possession for a majority of the game, but the Juve defense stood firm. The win puts Massimiliano Allegri’s men just one point behind Napoli.

Nicolas spoke of Gonzalo’s ‘I do not see you’ celebration on a Twitter post. It read:

This was Higuain’s tenth goal of the season and he would look to do well, as he looks to help the Old Lady win the Scudetto once again.

"I'm very sad, we all saw the team of the Roman patron 4-1 win over Juventus. Juventus has won 1-0 or is it wrong? Once again, come on. Continue to whistle and shout at him things that are shit. Congratulations to Higuain for this new joy and to team as well.”Kaustubh Pandey