Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain took to social media to apologise to Juventus fans after the Bianconeri lost 3-2 to Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Sunday evening. The Argentine frontman used Instagram to relay the following message to the tifosi;



“I want to apologise to the fans for the game last night, you deserve more than this and I know that we can and must do more. This is only the start of the season however and now more than ever we need your backing because we are always much stronger if we are together. I want to thank you for always being there but only if we are together can we reverse this situation. Thank you always.”

