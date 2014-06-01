Higuain the latest addition to Juve's injury crisis
28 November at 18:30There’s something comical about Juventus’ latest injury: Gonzalo Higuain ending up being fractured after being accidentally stamped on by Claudio Marchisio in training on Saturday.
This fits into a bit of a historical streak, La Repubblica confirm, with former goalkeeper Antonio Chimenti fracturing a hand when he hit a small table in the Marassi dressing room, angered at having conceded a goal to Samp’s Antonio Cassano.
Marchisio himself ended up injuring himself while recording an ad, while Martin Caceres’ car accident is well known round these parts.
What isn’t so comical is how Higuain will now skip Friday’s clash with Napoli.
Stephan Lichtsteiner and perhaps Juan Cuadrado will skip the game too, forcing Mario Mandzukic to play up front. We say forced: the Croatian has been antsy about running about like a lunatic on the wing, and wants to play as a striker, as he used to.
Super Mario will finally get a chance to shine... but can he make up for all of Juve's absences?
Go to comments