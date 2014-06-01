There’s something comical about Juventus’ latest injury: Gonzalo Higuain ending up being fractured after being accidentally stamped on by Claudio Marchisio in training on Saturday.

This fits into a bit of a historical streak,

Marchisio himself ended up injuring himself while recording an ad, while Martin Caceres’ car accident is well known round these parts.

What isn’t so comical is how Higuain will now skip Friday’s clash with Napoli.

Stephan Lichtsteiner and perhaps Juan Cuadrado will skip the game too, forcing Mario Mandzukic to play up front. We say forced: the Croatian has been antsy about running about like a lunatic on the wing, and wants to play as a striker, as he used to.