Higuain, Spurs, Buffon, Emre Can, Darmian, Allegri: Marotta discusses Juve issues

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta talked to assembled media from Turin’s Teatro Regio. Our reporter Lorenzo Bettoni was attending the event.



“He is injured at his ankle, he was hit and we are monitoring his conditions. It may take time and we are willing to wait him. Emre Can? You all know we like him, we’ve made our move and his future only depends on him.”



“There are many top clubs interested in signing him and we’d be happy to welcome him at the club. There are many club that want to sign him.”



As for the future of Max Allegri, Marotta said: “He arrived amid scepticism but he is a very successful manager, I think he will continue with us.”



“Buffon? He will talk with the president but we are on very good terms with him. Darmian? He is a very interesting player but he is contracted with Manchester United now.”



@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni