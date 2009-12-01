Roy Hodgson is set to be named as the new manager of Leicester City. After reports emerged earlier this week that the 69-year-old had held secret talks with the club’s owners prior to last Monday’s 3-1 home win over Liverpool,

Caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare has reportedly been the players’ coach to succeed Claudio Ranieri and after a wonderful display against one of Hodgson’s former clubs earlier this week, it looked as though he would become the number one choice.



Hodgson has always maintained that he wants a quick return to management and it now looks as though the man whose last competitive game in charge was England’s shock 2-1 defeat to Iceland at Euro 2016, will be the man charged with the task of keeping the reigning Premier League champions in English football’s top-flight next season.