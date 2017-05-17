Hoffenheim are very close to signing Serge Gnabry,

The German paper confirms that the former Arsenal man is the subject of an agreement between Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen, who are willing to sell for

10 million.

Gnabry is also a Bayern Munich target, the

Werder signed the 21-year-old for only 5m from Arsenal last summer, only for him to repay them with eleven Bundesliga goals and an assist.

Close to the bottom of the table a few months ago, the WeserStadion side is now knocking on Europe’s door, three points short of Europa League action in eighth place.

A disappointment at Arsenal - he made nine EPL starts back in the 2013/2014 season before disappearing - the German has turned things around in Germany, and is one of Hoffenheim Coach Julian Nagelsmann’s main trasfer priorities.