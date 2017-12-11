A report by @crumar92 says Dynamo have finalized $2.5 million permanent transfer of Alberth Elis and that his contract lasts through 2021.



My sources tell me the Dynamo are working hard to complete the transfer and that the club is optimistic it will be able to do so. — Corey Roepken (@RipSports) December 9, 2017

The Houston Dynamo are working to keep talented Honduran attacker Alberth Elis according to reports, one of which has them paying a $2.5 million transfer fee to Liga MX's CF Monterrey. The Dynamo reached the MLS playoffs for the first time in four seasons in 2017, and Elis was a key reason why. The 21-year-old scored 10 league goals and added four assists after arriving from Monterrey on loan before the season. I know this isn't of supreme interest to many of you, I just wanted an excuse to share his goal celebration as The Black Panther.