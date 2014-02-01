Reports in Spain suggest Manchester City, Real Madrid and Arsenal could be involved in some major transfer activity this summer.



Sports newspaper As claims that Real Madrid will make an attempt to sign unhappy Argentine international Sergio Aguero from Manchester City at the end of the current campaign, which will see the Spanish giants offload current frontman Karim Benzema, who is believed to be high on Arsene Wenger’s summer shopping list.



Aguero sat out Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Swansea City with his replacement, Brazilian Gabriel Jesus, netting a brace to bring his tally to three goals in three games for the Citizens. Despite the club constantly stating that the 28-year-old is not for sale, his relationship with coach Pep Guardiola appears to be deteriorating and Los Blancos have been put on red-alert.



Speaking on Sunday, Aguero explained that; "I have three months to do my best and then we'll see what happens with my future.

In three years my contract is up, that's why I say I'm happy at the club. In these last three months that are left I have to help the club and, as I say, the club will decide if I have a place here or not."



29-year-old Benzema has been in the Spanish capital since 2009 and the journal believes that for a fee of around £50 million, he will be allowed to leave the club in the summer as coach Zinedine Zidane looks to freshen up his forward line.