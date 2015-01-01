Wow, this one’s a turnout for the books.

It appears that James Troisi is part of the reason why Juventus were not able to sign PSG star Marco Verratti.

The Ligue 1 champion has thrown around a number of hints about his future, with the likes of Juventus, Inter, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid all after him.

Verratti was very close to moving to Juventus and Inter back in his Pescara days, only to sign for PSG instead back in 2012.

The 24-year-old was, according to agent Donato Di Campli, very close to signing with Juventus, who were willing to offer Troisi as part of the exchange.

RadioVS (via Il Bianconero), the Bianconeri were able to sign James Troisi from Kayserispor, and offered half of his rights plus cash to Pescara in exchange for Verratti.

The problem, however, is that Troisi - now 28 and playing for Melbourne Victory - earned too much for the Delfino.

Troisi never played for Juventus in any competition, later playing for Zulte Waregem, Atalanta and Al-Ittihad.