How Arnautovic went from Inter zero to West Ham hero vs Chelsea

West Ham's Austrian striker Maro Arnautovic scored the only goal of the game for the Irons in their Premier League clash at home against Chelsea today.



The striker started his senior career at Dutch Eredivisie side Twente after having scored 22 goals in 24 matches for their U-19 side before being promoted to the first team where he scored 14 goals in 59 matches in all competitions.



Ahead of the 2009/2010 season Arnautovic went on loan to Inter in the Serie A where he failed to impress only managing to feature 3 times in the Serie A that season during the Nerazzurri's historic season, winning the Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League.



He was then sold by Twente to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga where he spent 4 seasons scoring 16 times in 83 fixtures across all competitions befor being sold to Stoke City for a reported fee of £2 million. He spent 4 successful seasons at the Midlands club before joining West Ham this past summer for a club record of £20 million which could rise to £25 million with add-ons.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)