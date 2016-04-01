How Arsenal and Man City missed out on AC Milan ‘punisher’ Kean

Just two weeks have passed since Alberto Brignoli scored a last-gasp equaliser for Benevento against AC Milan. Now, another Juventus-owned player has punished the Rossoneri’s weak defence. This time it was Moise Kean, on loan at Verona from the Bianconeri, who sent Gennaro Gattuso’s team even deeper into crisis mode.



The 17-year-old Vercelli native scored the Veronese side’s second goal in a crushing 3-0 victory over the Milanese giants, leaving Rino’s men to lick their wounds once again. He only joined the Gialloblu after a summer of protracted Mino Raiola-led negotiations saw him remain with Juve in the hope that he will develop into a world class striker with them. The irony of a certain super-agent’s involvement surely won’t be lost among Diavolo fans.



Prior to Kean’s decision to commit his long-term future to Juve, both Arsenal and Manchester City scouted him extensively but could not reach an agreement because they needed the green light from his parents as he was under 18. He then put pen to paper on his first professional contract with La Vecchia Signora.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)