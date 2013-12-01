Barcelona could lose Lionel Messi to salary concerns, and Hebei Fortune aren't the only Chinese investors who want the Flea.

Reports have new Inter owners Suning gunning for the Argentinian legend to become the Nerazzurri’s new talent. PSG and Manchester City are also in the race to nab the Barcelona Number 10.

The Culés’ CEO, Oscar Grau, recently admitted that Barcelona may have to let Messi go if he insists on earning €30 million over the next three years.

“The club needs to analyze the situation with a clear mind”,Grau said at the Europa Forum recently.

“Barcelona can't dedicate more than 70% of its salary, and will have to balance the books accordingly”.

So who would like to buy him? Pep Guardiola would love to keep working with his former protégé at the Etihad. Otherwise, PSG are interested, as are Suning.

Though the Argentine seems determined to stay, Suning can't help but imagine what they could do with Leo as the symbol of China's burgeoning role in the world of football.