Borussia Dortmund’s hopes of keeping Michy Batshuayi appear to be rather unrealistic, if the latest reports from Germany are accurate.

The Belgian international has been a major hit since joining the Yellow & Black, scoring a goal a game in the Bundesliga (that’s six in total), and adding two more in the Europa League.

Yet this whole situation could be problematic for someone else: Inter. According to numerous sources, BVB would plot to land another striker: none other than Lautaro Martinez, whom Inter have been pursuing for months.

Though his agent recently said that Martinez was “90% an Inter player” come the summer, he has hinted that Mauro Icardi’s permanence at the San Siro could be a problem, as the two players are very similar.