How Batshuayi’s inevitable return to Chelsea could sabotage Inter
19 March at 14:50Borussia Dortmund’s hopes of keeping Michy Batshuayi appear to be rather unrealistic, if the latest reports from Germany are accurate.
Local paper Ruhr Nachrichten (via 101 great goals) confirms that the Blues want to bring the striker back to the fold in the summer, and that the Ruhr side’s attempts at keeping the 24-year-old.
The Belgian international has been a major hit since joining the Yellow & Black, scoring a goal a game in the Bundesliga (that’s six in total), and adding two more in the Europa League.
Yet this whole situation could be problematic for someone else: Inter. According to numerous sources, BVB would plot to land another striker: none other than Lautaro Martinez, whom Inter have been pursuing for months.
Though his agent recently said that Martinez was “90% an Inter player” come the summer, he has hinted that Mauro Icardi’s permanence at the San Siro could be a problem, as the two players are very similar.
Go to comments