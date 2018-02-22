How Elliot could impact upon AC Milan’s transfer strategy
23 March at 16:50Yonghong Li’s financial credibility has been left in tatters after a recent court case in China rendered one of his industrial companies bankrupt. Meanwhile, with regard to his AC Milan presidency, he is reliant on American hedge fund Elliot to provide funds for next week’s €35 million capital increase as they look to put the club on a more solid financial footing.
Despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Rossoneri’s economic future, technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli and his staff are working as hard as ever to conclude new signings, with Pepe Reina and Ivan Strinić set to join the club on free transfers. Calciomercato.com understands no final decision will be taken on what this summer’s budget will be before CEO Marco Fassone meets with UEFA to negotiate a Settlement Agreement.
In terms of the playing squad, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Suso remain their two most valuable assets. Therefore, one of them may have to be sold in order to finance the addition of more new faces before next season gets underway. Much will also depend on Elliot’s stance on who should be entrusted to take the club forward in the long run.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
