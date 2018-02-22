How former Chelsea director could help Man Utd sign Fabinho
31 March at 13:05Former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo could facilitate Blues' rivals Manchester United in signing Monaco midfielder Fabinho.
The 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder has emerged as one of the world's best reliable defensive midfielders and has been impressive for Leonardo Jardim's men since the last three seasons now. Even this season, the midfielder has impressed. He has appeared 27 times in the Ligue 1, scoring six times and assisting thrice.
French outlet L'Equipe understand that while Fabinho has long been a Juventus target, Monaco blocked the player's move to PSG last summer. After the arrival of Michael Emenalo last year, following his resignation at Chelsea, there is a possibility that Emenalo facilitates the player's transfer to the Premier League.
Two Manchester clubs have been after him since quite sometime now and that could play a part in Emenalo helpig either of the two English clubs in signing Fabinho.
