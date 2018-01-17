Reports from Tuttosport say that former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Pau Lopez could play a vital role in taking Hector Bellerin away from Arsenal.

Pau Lopez, 23, has been an ever-present figure at Espanyol this season and has made 19 appearances for the Barcelona based club this season. While he has been at Tottenham, he failed to make a single appearance for Arsenal’s fierce-rivals during his loan spell last season.

It is said that Juventus are looking to sign Lopez and Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin and while Lopez will not directly affect the deal, both have the same agent. Both are represented by the ‘Goal management’ agency and Lopez’s representatives could look to bring Bellerin to Turin.

Lopez has also attracted interest from the likes of Napoli, Ajax and Villarreal, Juventus seem him as the perfect second-choice to Wojciech Szczesny, who will be the club’s first choice next season. The Spaniard’s contract expires this month, while Bellerin’s deal expires in 2023 and the Old Lady see him as a player who will play a similar long-term role as Paulo Dybala at the club.

