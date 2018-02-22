How Guardiola’s plans to strengthen Man City midfield affect Napoli and Barcelona
18 April at 12:20According to the latest reports from British tabloid the Daily Mirror, Manchester City intend to sign at least one new midfielder during this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, manager Pep Guardiola is said to have already identified Jorginho and Fred as his two prime targets as he looks to make his squad even more competitive ahead of next season’s UEFA Champions League campaign.
However, the Catalan tactician will face competition from Premier League rivals in his pursuit of both players: Liverpool have been monitoring the Italian regista for several years now, while Manchester United are said to be weighing up a bid of their own for the Shakhtar Donetsk man.
La Liga leaders Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Jorginho, as they see him as an ideal fit for their possession-orientated style of play.
(Daily Mirror)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
